Edmonton Oilers open camp mired in controversy around Formenton signing, Babcock hiring

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After a 2025-26 season full of criticism, from a slow start to a first-round playoff exit, the Edmonton Oilers opened training camp Wednesday mired in new off-ice controversy.

Hiring head coach Mike Babcock in June caused a ripple of criticism from Oilers fans but last week’s signing of forward Alex Formenton ignited a storm of social media anger.

Formenton is one of five players from Canada’s 2018 world junior team who was charged and later acquitted of sexual assault.

Some fans, several of them sexual assault victims, have launched a petition asking the Oilers to end their affiliation with Formenton.

Some reports say the petition has more than 60,000 signatures. A protest outside Rogers Place is also planned for the Oilers’ first home game.

Edmonton general manager Stan Bowman says everyone is entitled to their opinion, which he respects, but the Oilers did their due diligence before signing Formenton to a one-year, US$850,000 contract.

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“We knew going into it that this was something that wasn’t going to be universally accepted,” Bowman told a media conference Wednesday morning.

“That’s why we spent as much time as we did going through the details and doing our due diligence making sure legally it was the right decision to make.

“I understand that people are going to view it differently and that’s OK.

“That’s one of the things I’m a big believer in: we don’t all have to agree on everything and people are entitled to their opinions and have strong feelings. I totally respect that.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "That's one of the things I'm a big believer in: we don't all have to agree on everything and people are entitled to their opinions and have strong feelings. I totally respect that."

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Bowman said the organization knew the signing would be a “polarizing topic” but after thoroughly looking into the situation the team felt comfortable with it.

“I’ve had a lot of conversations with Alex,” Bowman said. “He’s grown a lot in the intervening years from where he was then to where he is now.

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Formenton’s signing is the latest in a number of controversial ones by the Oilers.

Asked how he felt about the Oilers earning a reputation over the years for being a landing spot for individuals with issues in the past, including himself and Babcock, Bowman said he was appreciative of the organization giving him the chance it did.

“There have been situations in the past several years where the Oilers have been willing to give people an opportunity to come here and get a fresh start,” said Bowman, who resigned as GM of the Chicago Blackhawks in October 2021 after an investigation found team leaders covered up sexual assault allegations against a video coach.

“I really felt the support being here myself. It’s a privilege to be working in this city, for the fans here. I have been blown away by the way the fans are so passionate. With that passion can come frustration with different things.

“The message is we’re trying to do the right thing, give us a chance to make them proud and be judged on what we do moving forward.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "The message is we're trying to do the right thing, give us a chance to make them proud and be judged on what we do moving forward."

The Oilers will begin official on-ice practices Thursday under the direction of Babcock, who was cleared to work for the Oilers after the league concluded an investigation into his conduct while with Columbus in 2023.

Babcock resigned from the Blue Jackets less than three months after taking the job. At the time, his requests for personal photos from players, which he said were part of an effort to get to know them, drew criticism as an invasion of privacy.

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The new coach will begin his Oilers tenure without a couple of key players expected to play significant roles this season.

Goaltender Frederik Andersen, obtained in an off-season trade, and forward Matt Savoie are injured and not expected to participate in the camp.

Also absent with injuries are forward Mattias Janmark and defenceman Alex Regula.

Andersen, who helped backstop Carolina Hurricanes to the Stanley Cup last spring, is one of three goalies the Oilers plan to use this season.

Tristan Jarry, obtained in a December 2025 trade with Pittsburgh Penguins, and Devon Levi, who came over in a trade with Buffalo Sabres in July, are expected to share the duties to begin the season.