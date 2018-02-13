Winnipeg Sports

February 13, 2018 3:11 pm

Manitoba Moose add Winnipeg goalie Austin Lotz

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News
The Manitoba Moose have signed Winnipeg-born goalie Austin Lotz to a professional tryout agreement.

The 22-year-old is currently playing his second season of professional hockey with the ECHL. He has won 11 of the 23 games he’s appeared in as a Jacksonville Icemen, posting a 2.82 goals-against average and 0.896 save percentage. Lotz has also recorded two shutouts this year.

To make room on their roster for Lotz, the Moose released goalie Jake Hildebrand.

