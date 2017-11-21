Sports
Manitoba Moose Francis Beauvillier stickhandling homework and hockey

WINNIPEG – For Francis Beauvillier, hockey is as tough mentally as it is physically. Not only does he spend hours studying plays and opponents but also business.

The Manitoba Moose forward is taking online classes to complete his university degree. He was five credits short when he signed with the team this summer.

“I wanted to have a (degree) in case something happens,” Beauvillier said. “An injury or maybe it’s just not going to work.”

Strategy a lot of players don’t think about including Beauvillier when he was drafted by the NHL’s Florida Panthers.

“My dad always said you’ve got to go to school,” Beauvillier said. “There’s not many Sidney Crosbys or Connor McDavids in the world.”

Juggling a job and homework can be tough. Assisting Beauvillier is the same determination that got him to the AHL.

“My goal was to play pro hockey,” Beauvillier said. “I’m fortunate and take advantage everyday. What I want now is to get my degree.”

A well-rounded game plan combining smarts with skill.

