Custom toasters put faces of hockey superstars Gretzky, McDavid, Toews on your bread

Imagine sitting down to breakfast with hockey phenom Connor McDavid every morning, or the Great One himself: Wayne Gretzky. Well, starting next week, you will no longer have to imagine it — sort of.

Canadian Tire has teamed up with hockey superstars McDavid, Gretzky and Jonathan Toews to release three new custom toasters.

The toasters will leave an image of your favourite Canadian hockey player on your breakfast.

“You miss 100 per cent of the bread that you don’t toast,” Gretzky says in the ad for his custom toaster.

McDavid describes his custom appliance as a “revolution in toast.”

“It’s the best thing since sliced bread, and it’s for sliced bread,” McDavid says in his commercial, released Thursday by Canadian Tire.

Toews admits that he doesn’t eat bread, but his “Toews-ter” is the “most versatile toaster on the market.”

“While those other guys are making toast, I’m toasting chia seeds for smoothies,” he says in his commercial, proceeding to take a slurp of his green smoothie.

The toasters go on sale online on Nov. 20, with all proceeds from the appliances going to Jumpstart, a national charity that helps kids from families facing financial difficulties get involved in sport.

It’s not known how much the toasters will cost.