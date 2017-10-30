Lights, cameras, action: Players star in Manitoba Moose production day

Performing under bright lights is nothing new for the Manitoba Moose. However, the ones set up at the team’s annual production day take some getting used to.

“It’s pretty weird because a lot of us try not to be outgoing too much,” Moose captain Patrice Cormier said.

The day-long shoot is the team’s only chance all season to create videos to show on the scoreboard at Bell MTS Place. It’s essentially a big league version of picture day.

“It’s fun when we get to play our games, it has that NHL feel,” Moose forward Darren Kramer said.

“It really motivates the guys to get to the next level.”

A crew of roughly 20 people ensures everything runs smoothly. The script is written well before the season starts. With six sets to go through, it can make for a long day for the players.

“I was up at 6 a.m. this morning,” Moose goalie Eric Comrie said. “You get here and get ready. My production day started at 7:50 a.m. You go from one screen to another screen to another screen.”

Among the final results of production day is the Hollywood-style film featured at the beginning of every home game.

“It’s fun because you get in front of the camera,” Comrie said.

“Everyone likes being in front of the camera. You feel like a movie star a little bit.

Some players, more than others.

“I hate to call him out but (Chase) De Leo spends a few hours in front of the mirror,” Kramer said.

The California kid though looks at it differently.

“You work for that all your life,” De Leo said. “You want to be in the spotlight. You want to play in the big games in front of the big crowds.”

An audience only a select few get to play for.