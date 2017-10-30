Winnipeg Jets slam Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh

The Winnipeg Jets exploded for five goals in the first period and went on to rout the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-1 on Sunday Night at Bell MTS Place. Captain Blake Wheeler started, continued, and ended a four goal barrage in a 4:20 span late in the period for the fastest hat trick in franchise history. His only other goal this season was the 200th of his career, and the game winner in a 2-1 victory over Minnesota on October 20th.

Wheeler also had an assist on Mark Scheifele’s power play goal midway through the third period, while rookie Brendan Lemieux finished things off with his first NHL career goal on a deflection of a Tyler Myers point shot.

Andrew Copp, just 80 seconds into the game, and Joel Armia also scored for Winnipeg who had not received a lot of offense from their third and fourth lines until this game. Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves to improve to 5-0-1 on the season. The fourth year net minder is having an outstanding October in his third NHL season with a 2.05 goals against average and .937 saves percentage.

The Jets, now 5-3-2, play in Minnesota on Tuesday night before returning home to host the Dallas Stars on Thursday night at 7 p.m.