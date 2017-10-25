Winnipeg Jets activate Matt Hendricks, send Nic Petan to AHL

Matt Hendricks is set to make his Winnipeg Jets debut when the team visits the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

The forward was activated from injured reserve just before the Jets departed Wednesday for their two-game roadtrip. He’s missed all seven games this season with a lower-body injury.

Hendricks landed in Winnipeg as a free agent this past summer. He has 49 goals and 51 assists in 521 career NHL games split between the Edmonton Oilers, Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals and Colorado Avalanche.

To make room on the roster for Hendricks, the Jets sent Nic Petan to the AHL’s Manitoba Moose. The forward was held pointless in six games with Winnipeg this season. Petan, 22, has 13 goals and 24 assists in 56 appearances as a Moose over the last two years.