Former Winnipeg Jet of WHL days loses battle with cancer

Duncan Rousseau, a player with the Winnipeg Jets when they were part of the World Hockey Association, has passed away.

Rousseau’s family told Global News that Dunc’, as he was affectionately known, died Tuesday night following a 3-year battle with cancer. He was 72.

Rousseau’s daughter said her dad was diagnosed with terminal cancer in March of 2015 and was given just six months to live.

Despite his illness, Rousseau was able to attend the 2016 NHL Heritage Classic in Winnipeg last October.

“I never thought I’d be alive to see this,” Rousseau’s daughter recalled her dad telling her.

The family noted that Rousseau was always extremely proud to have been one of the first ever Winnipeg Jets.

Originally from Bissett Manitoba, 230 kilometres north-east of Winnipeg, Rousseau played left wing for the WHL’s Winnipeg Jets from 1972-1974, according to HockeyDB.com.