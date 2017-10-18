Winnipeg police arrest agent for defrauding former NHL players of millions

A Winnipeg-based player agent has been charged with stealing millions of dollars from two former NHL players.

Police have charged Stacey McAlpine, 53, of defrauding Chris Phillips and Dany Heatley of more than 12 million dollars.

Police said both Philips and Heatley hired the accused to make investments on their behalf.

“The accused used these funds for personal business, disguising its true source,” Const. Tammy Skrabeck said.

“In addition, the accused falsely represented proceeds of these funds back to the victims as withdrawals from their investments.”

Police said the funds were taken by the former player agent between January 2004 and June 2011.

Winnipeg police said Wednesday the alleged crimes were brought to their attention by the victims in 2013.

McAlpine was arrested Tuesday in the 200 block of Sharp Boulevard.

He has been charged with fraud over $5,000, laundering proceeds of crime and theft over $5,000.

Philips played his entire career with the Ottawa Senators.

Heatley was with the club from 2005 until 2009 before moving to San Jose.

Winnipeg police said the players were planning to release a written statement Wednesday afternoon.