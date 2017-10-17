Winnipeg Jets place Adam Lowry on injured reserve and recall Brendan Lemieux

The Winnipeg Jets made a pair of moves on Tuesday ahead of their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Jets placed forward Adam Lowry on injured reserve and recalled forward Brendan Lemieux from the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose.

Lowry, 24, sat out their last game on Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes. He has no points in four games this season. The move is retroactive to Oct. 12, meaning he’ll be eligible to return as early as Friday against the Minnesota Wild.

Lemieux, 21, has three goals and two assists in four games with the Moose this season. Last year, in his first full campaign with the club he recorded 12 goals and seven assists in 61 games. Lemieux has yet to appear in an NHL regular season game after being acquired from the Buffalo Sabres in the Evander Kane trade. Lemieux was drafted by the Sabres in the second round, 31st overall in the 2014 NHL Draft.

Lowry is the second Jets’ player this week to go on injured reserve after Mathieu Perreault was put on the injured list on Monday.