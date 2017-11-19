Winnipeg Jets lose Toby Enstrom to injury, call up Tucker Poolman

WINNIPEG – Winnipeg Jets defenceman Toby Enstrom will miss the next eight weeks after suffering a leg injury in Saturday’s win over the New Jersey Devils.

Enstrom was hurt during the second period when his skate got tangled with those of Devils forward Jesper Bratt near Winnipeg’s net. Enstrom didn’t put any weight on his right leg while being helped off the ice. He returned shortly after for two more shifts before being pulled from the game. The Jets say the injury is unrelated to his previous knee issues.

Enstrom is playing in his 11th season with the Jets franchise. The 33-year-old has two assists and a plus-one rating in 19 games this year.

To fill the hole on its blueline, Winnipeg called up Tucker Poolman from the Manitoba Moose. The rookie has one assist in seven AHL games. He also dressed in three games with the Jets last month. Poolman was selected in the fifth round of the 2013 NHL Draft.