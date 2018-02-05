Winnipeg Jets bring up pair of forwards from Manitoba Moose

The Winnipeg Jets have called up forwards Brendan Lemieux and Nic Petan from the AHL’s Manitoba Moose as they continue to deal with injuries.

This is Lemieux’s fourth stint with the Jets this season. He scored just a single goal in his previous eight NHL games. Lemieux also has 12 goals and 16 assists in 30 games this year as a member of the Moose.

Petan played in six games for Winnipeg at the start of the season before being sent down to the AHL. He currently sits second in scoring among the Moose with 41 points in 39 games.

To make room on their roster, the Jets placed Adam Lowry on injured reserve. The forward has missed one game since getting hurt in last Thursday’s overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Six other players are also sidelined with various injuries.