January 11, 2018 1:50 pm
Updated: January 11, 2018 1:57 pm

2 Manitobans to suit up for Olympic men’s hockey team

By Sr. Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Quinton Howden (Left) has been named to the Canadian Olympic men's hockey team.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Bill Boyce
Hockey Canada has revealed the roster for the Olympic mens hockey team and two Manitobas have made the cut.

Oakbank’s Quinton Howden and Morden’s Chay Genoway will be playing for the team in Pyeongchang, South Korea next month.

Howden, a forward, has played for the Florida Panthers, Manitoba Moose and most recently Dinamo Minsk in the KHL.

Genoway also plays in the KHL for Lada Togliatti. The defenceman had suited up in the American Hockey League in the past.

The Canadian men’s team has won back to back gold medals at the Olympics. This is the first Olympics in two decades to not feature NHL players.

Click here to see the full men’s roster.

The women’s team was announced in December and features three Manitobans including Mallard’s Brigette Lacquette and Ste. Anne’s Jocelyne Larocque and Bailey Bram. Winnipeg’s Dwayne Gylywoychuk has been named an assistant coach.

