Winnipeg Jets’ security staffer replaces goalie during NHL practice

WINNIPEG – As a member of the Winnipeg Jets‘ security staff, Glen Lafrenais spends a lot of time around the team but he never imagined one day he would be part of it.

“There were a couple chuckles when I came through the door,” the Venue and Event Security Manager at True North Sports + Entertainment said. “They were giving me the gears a bit.”

On Monday, Lafrenais replaced Connor Hellebuyck in net during practice after the Jets decided to give the all-star goalie a day off.

“They needed a quick guy to be a human shooter tutor,” Lafrenais said. “They asked me if I wanted to and I said ‘yeah’.”

A goalie his entire life, Lafrenais once suited up in the Manitoba Major Junior Hockey League. He now plays on a beer-league team, facing shots that barely rise off the ice.

“I like to say I held my own a bit,” Lafrenais said. “I stopped a Patrik Laine one-timer when they were working on the power play. I think there’s some people in the NHL that may have not done that so I can hang my hat on that.”

For his troubles, Lafrenais skated away with a few new sticks, some autographs and the right to call himself a NHLer.

“(My teammates) are joking now, saying don’t forget about us,” Lafrenais said. “Now I have a little bit more clout around the room hopefully.”