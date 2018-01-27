Winnipeg Jets to play two games in Finland next season

The Winnipeg Jets‘ itinerary next season will see them take off on a road trip like no other.

The team will visit Finland in November for a pair of regular season games against the Florida Panthers.

The series will be a homecoming for two members of the Jets – Patrik Laine and Joel Armia. It will also see them face off against fellow Finnish forward Aleksander Barkov of Florida.

This is the first time the Jets participate in an overseas series. The Panthers played two games in Finland against the Chicago Blackhawks in 2009.

Both teams will lose one of their 41 home games as part of the trip.