Winnipeg Jets send Hutchinson & Lemieux back to Moose, recall Jamie Phillips

WINNIPEG – With the NHL all-star break now here the Winnipeg Jets took care of some house cleaning on Friday.

The Jets assigned both goalie Michael Hutchinson and forward Brendan Lemieux to the Manitoba Moose while recalling netminder Jamie Phillips.

The move will allow Hutchinson to take part in this weekend’s AHL all-star festivities after being selected for the Central Division all-star team. Jack Roslovic was already replaced on the all-star team and remains on recall with Winnipeg through the break. The Jets don’t play again until Tuesday when they’ll host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bell MTS Place.

The Moose have a pair of games before the AHL break with contests scheduled against the Laval Rocket on Friday and Saturday, but it’s unknown if either Hutchinson or Lemieux will be available in time for Friday night’s game in Quebec.

Hutchinson, 27, did not appear in any games since his recall, only dressing as Connor Hellebuyck’s backup.

Phillips, 24, is on his first recall to the Jets after going 1-1 with a 2.24 goals against average and a .932 save percentage in three appearances with the Moose this season.

Lemieux, 21, was just called up on Monday and did not see any action. He did appear in eight games with the Jets earlier this season where he recorded his first career NHL goal.

The Moose also recalled a goaltender. Manitoba called up Colton Phinney from the ECHL’s Jacksonville Icemen.

Phinney, 24, is in the midst of his first season of professional hockey. He has a 3-7-1 record in 15 appearances with the Icemen. Phinney spent the previous four seasons at Princeton University.

The Moose tangle with the Rocket tonight starting at 6:30 pm central time.