Sports
January 24, 2018 12:14 pm
Updated: January 24, 2018 12:25 pm

Manitoba Moose Mason Appleton to participate in AHL All-Star Classic

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Manitoba Moose forward Mason Appleton celebrates a goal against the Laval Rocket during an AHL game at Bell MTS Place on Nov. 19, 2017.

True North Sports & Entertainment
A A

Manitoba Moose forward Mason Appleton has been chosen to replace Jack Roslovic at next week’s AHL All-Star Classic.

Appleton leads the Moose with 36 points in 41 games during his first season of professional hockey. His 24 assists place him first among all AHL rookies.

RELATED: Manitoba Moose forward Mason Appleton named AHL player of the week

Roslovic is unable to participate as he’s currently playing for the Winnipeg Jets.

The Moose will send three players to the AHL All-Star Classic including including defenceman Cameron Schilling and goalie Michael Hutchinson. Manitoba’s head coach, Pascal Vincent, will lead Team Central Division at the annual event.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
AHL
AHL All-Star Classic
Manitoba Moose
Mason Appleton
Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News