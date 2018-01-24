Manitoba Moose Mason Appleton to participate in AHL All-Star Classic

Manitoba Moose forward Mason Appleton has been chosen to replace Jack Roslovic at next week’s AHL All-Star Classic.

Appleton leads the Moose with 36 points in 41 games during his first season of professional hockey. His 24 assists place him first among all AHL rookies.

RELATED: Manitoba Moose forward Mason Appleton named AHL player of the week

Roslovic is unable to participate as he’s currently playing for the Winnipeg Jets.

The Moose will send three players to the AHL All-Star Classic including including defenceman Cameron Schilling and goalie Michael Hutchinson. Manitoba’s head coach, Pascal Vincent, will lead Team Central Division at the annual event.