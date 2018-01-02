Manitoba Moose Coach Pascal Vincent headed to AHL All Star Challenge

The American Hockey League has announced the four coaches who will be behind the benches for their respective divisions in the January 29th All Star Challenge to be hosted by Utica, New York. And Pascal Vincent of the Manitoba Moose will coach the Central Division team.

Vincent gets the nod after the Moose went into the league’s December 31st deadline with a record of 24-6-1-2 (.773 winning percentage) that not only tops the Division, but is also the best in the overall league standings.

Joining Vincent for the all star skills competition on Sunday, January 28th and the three on three challenge the evening of Monday, January 29th will be Sheldon Keefe of the Toronto Marlies (North Division), Jay Leach of the Providence Bruins (Atlantic Division), and Mike Van Ryn of the Tuscon Roadrunners (Pacific Division).

The playing rosters for each division will be announced by the American Hockey League later this week.