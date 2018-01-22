Winnipeg Jets recall Brendan Lemieux from Manitoba Moose

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets called up forward Brendan Lemieux from the Manitoba Moose on Monday as both teams prepared to embark on road trips.

Lemieux, 21, has appeared in eight games with the Jets this season. He played in seven games in October and November before being sent back to the Moose. He was called up again earlier in January and played in one game against the Minnesota Wild Jan. 13 and was sent back to the Moose the next day. He notched his first career NHL goal back in October against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In 27 games with the Moose this season Lemieux has tallied nine goals and 16 assists with a team-leading 75 penalty minutes. He scored 12 goals in 61 games with the Moose in 2016-17.

After back-to-back victories the Jets start a two-game road trip on Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks and forward Adam Lowry’s status remains in doubt, last playing on Jan. 5. The Jets will then face the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday before this weekend’s all-star break.

The Moose were already shorthanded with Jack Roslovic and Michael Hutchinson still up with the Jets. With losses in five of their last six games the Moose are heading on their longest road trip of the season. They start off a nine game trip on Wednesday in Belleville.

Lemieux was originally acquired as part of the Evander Kane trade after being selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the second round, 31st overall in the 2014 NHL Draft.

