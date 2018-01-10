Pair of Winnipeg Jets to play in NHL All-Star Game

The Winnipeg Jets will send two players to the NHL All-Star Game for the first time since relocating from Atlanta.

Forward Blake Wheeler and goalie Connor Hellebuyck will both suit up in the superstar showcase later this month in Tampa Bay. It will mark the first NHL All-Star Game appearance for both players.

Wheeler is currently the Jets top scorer with 14 goals and 38 assists in 44 games. His 52 points places him in a tie for second in the league. Wheeler has registered 15 multi-point games this season including three in which he finished with four points.

Hellebuyck stole the starting goalie role from Steve Mason at the start of the season and has since posted a 23-4-6 record. His 2.36 goals-against average is the third best in the NHL among goalies who have started more than 30 games. Hellebuyck also has a 0.923 save percentage and three shutouts.

At the start of Wednesday, the Jets led the NHL’s Central Division with 59 points. The team is on track to finish the season with its best record in franchise history. Winnipeg will look to land a fourth straight win Friday when it visits the Chicago Blackhawks.