Blake Wheeler
January 2, 2018 6:40 am
Updated: January 2, 2018 6:44 am

Winnipeg Jets Connor Hellebuyck named NHL’s First Star

Kelly Moore By Radio Host  Global News

Despite the face-wash by Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon (29) Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) stops the shot as Dustin Byfuglien (33) defends during third period NHL action in Winnipeg on Saturday, March 4, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

A A

A Winnipeg Jet is the NHL’s First Star of the week for the third time this season. Goalie Connor Hellebuyck joined Blake Wheeler (Dec 4th) and Nikolaj Ehlers (Oct 16th) after going 3-0 out of the Christmas Break.

Hellebuyck finished off 2017 in style with a 35 save shutout in the Jets 5-0 win at Edmonton on New Year’s Eve. In Friday’s 4-2 home win over the Islanders, Hellebuyck was named that game’s First Star after stopping 42 of 44 shots. And the 24 year old netminder began his week by making 22 saves in a 4-3 win over Edmonton last Wednesday.

For the week, Hellebuyck allowed just 5 goals on 104 shots for a 1.67 goals against average and .952 saves percentage. On the season, Hellebuyck is 21-4-5 with a 2.37 goals against average and .923 saves percentage. He is scheduled to start the Jets game in Colorado on Tuesday Night.
