San Jose Sharks try to bait Winnipeg but the Jets get the last laugh, and the win

The San Jose Sharks may have tried to chum the waters ahead of their game at Bell MTS Centre Sunday, but it didn’t appear to have the desired effect.

A team video asked players to respond the question ‘What is the worst city to play in?’

WATCH: This twitter video shows players complaining about Winnipeg being cold and dark

While three Sharks in the video appeared to find Winnipeg a laughable locale, the Jets let their performance speak for itself.

They sank the Sharks by a score of 4-1 and ascended to the top of their division in the NHL.

Yes, it’s cold and dark in Winnipeg in the winter. Maybe our harsh winters give the Jets an advantage?

Or maybe its the dedication and energy of the fans? The team slogan is ‘Rise together’ for a reason…

Whatever it is, we’re winning.

#gojetsgo