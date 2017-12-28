Winnipeg Jets practice Thursday – what’s the word on Mark Scheifele

In their game against the Edmonton Oilers Wednesday, Winnipeg Jet Mark Scheifele went down with an apparent upper body injury about halfway through the second period.

He did not return. Blake Wheeler took his place, centering the top line.

The Jets went on to win the game 4 to 3.

There has been no word yet on what Scheifele’s injury is, how long he could be out for, or who his potential replacement would be.

The team practiced at noon Thursday.