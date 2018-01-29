Jacob Trouba out up to 2 months for Winnipeg Jets

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets have lost one of their top defenders for an extended period of time.

The Jets returned to practice after a three day break with only 20 players on the ice and defenceman Jacob Trouba was not among them. Trouba suffered a lower body injury in overtime of their last game against the Anaheim Ducks and head coach Paul Maurice confirmed Trouba will be out the next six to eight weeks.

“A key piece right.” Maurice said. “It’s not just losing a player, he’s also playing right at his peak. His game in Anaheim was outstanding. He was really good.”

Trouba, 23, had three goals and 17 assists in 50 games this season. His ice time had really taken off in recent games as part of the Jets top “D” pairing with Josh Morrissey.

“It’s tough to see him go down.” Morrissey said. “I think he’s been playing great hockey all year, especially lately. I think Troubs (Trouba) has been playing outstanding and we’ve played pretty much the whole year together. So it’s tough to see him go down, but the rest of us as a group have to step up and take some of those minutes on.”

The Jets survived the losses of Dustin Byfuglien and Toby Enstrom to injuries earlier in the season and once again the Jets’ depth will be tested.

“If we have an area of depth and we do, it’s right defence.” said Maurice. “So that’s the one place if we have a guy go down, we have players there that want the minutes, that can handle the minutes.”

Morrissey will now play alongside Tyler Myers who already lost his regular defensive partner when Dmitry Kulikov went down with an injury last week.

“Everyone on the back end has played with a lot of different partners throughout my time here,” Myers said. “So we’re pretty used to switching things up and just a matter of talking it out and getting used to each other quicker rather than later.”

“It’ll be fun to play with Misey (Myers).” Morrissey said. “Like I said, he’s a great player too, so you kinda can’t go wrong.”

With the loss of Trouba, Tucker Poolman will return to the lineup when the Jets host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday to start off a 10 game homestand.

“Just got to prepare for situations like this.” Poolman said. “I’m excited for it and I’m ready to go out and do a job.”

The Jets’ injured list is getting pretty long with forward Shawn Matthias and goalie Steve Mason still a ways away. Kulikov and Mark Scheifele both skated before Monday’s practice and Scheifele remains on track, now five weeks into the six to eight week recovery period. Adam Lowry, though, is now ready to return and barring a setback will play against the Lightning on Tuesday where Michael Hutchinson will get his first NHL start of the season.

