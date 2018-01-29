Sports
January 29, 2018 3:42 pm

Winnipeg Jets call up Eric Comrie from Manitoba Moose

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Goaltender Eric Comrie of the Winnipeg Jets defends the net against Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers at the BB&T Center on Dec. 7 in Sunrise, Florida.

Eliot J. Schechter / Getty Images
The Winnipeg Jets have brought up goalie Eric Comrie as they get set to return from the NHL All-Star break.

Comrie allowed five goals in a 30-save loss last month during his previous stint with the Jets. As a member of the Moose, he’s won 13 of the 21 AHL games he’s played this season. Comrie has also posted a 2.61 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.

The Jets have been without a back-up goalie ever since Steve Mason suffered an upper-body injury roughly three weeks ago.

To make room for Comrie, the Jets have sent Jamie Phillips to the Moose.

Global News