Winnipeg Jets call up Eric Comrie from Manitoba Moose

The Winnipeg Jets have brought up goalie Eric Comrie as they get set to return from the NHL All-Star break.

Comrie allowed five goals in a 30-save loss last month during his previous stint with the Jets. As a member of the Moose, he’s won 13 of the 21 AHL games he’s played this season. Comrie has also posted a 2.61 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.

RELATED: Winnipeg Jets to play two games in Finland next season

The Jets have been without a back-up goalie ever since Steve Mason suffered an upper-body injury roughly three weeks ago.

To make room for Comrie, the Jets have sent Jamie Phillips to the Moose.