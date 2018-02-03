Winnipeg Sports

February 3, 2018 10:25 pm

Connor Hellebuyck makes 25 saves as Winnipeg Jets blank Avalanche

By Judy Owen The Canadian Press

The Jets with a record of 20-11-6 remain tied for first place in the Central Division with Nashville and St. Louis.

WINNIPEG – Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for his fifth shutout of the season as the Winnipeg Jets blanked the Colorado Avalanche 3-0 on Saturday.

Patrik Laine scored his team-leading 24th goal, rookie Jack Roslovic was credited with his second and Nikolaj Ehlers put his 20th into an empty net for the Jets (31-13-9).

Blake Wheeler added a pair of assists as Winnipeg extended its point streak to seven games (5-0-2). It was the third game of a season-high, 10-game homestand (2-0-1).

Semyon Varlamov was back in net for Colorado. He missed 10 games in total with an injury and backing up Jonathan Bernier in the Avalanche’s overtime win in Edmonton on Thursday. The veteran netminder stopped 29 shots as the Avalanche (28-19-4) wrapped up a season-long, six-game road trip with the loss (2-3-1).

Winnipeg led 1-0 after the first period and kept that edge until a Wheeler shot bounced off Roslovic and went up and over Varlamov into the net at 5:17 of the third.

