Manitoba Moose enjoying success from draft-and-develop approach

When you’ve scored as much as the Manitoba Moose, you’ve got to keep things fresh.

The team spent Monday creating new goal celebration videos to replace the ones fans have seen over and over again.

“Hockey is fun as it is,” forward JC Lipon said. “When you’re winning games all the time, it makes it that much better.”

The Moose have found the net 90 times in 24 games this season. The victories have come just as often. By winning nine in a row and 14 of its last 15 games, Manitoba has moved into a tie for the league lead in points.

“You look at our lineup, it’s a deep team,” defenceman Julian Melchiori said. “Everyone can play. It’s exciting and really good to see.”

One of the reasons for the team’s success is the rise of Jack Roslovic. The forward sits second in AHL scoring with 13 goals and 15 assists in 24 games – on pace to nearly double his career-high of 48 points.

“I think it’s just the second year on the job,” Roslovic said. “You feel more comfortable in the locker room, on the ice and around the league.”

A sign the organization’s draft-and-develop philosophy is starting to pay off.

“When you win, you build confidence in the system that it works,” head coach Pascal Vincent said. “It was hard on a daily basis to not win. To stick to the plan is a real credit.”