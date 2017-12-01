Manitoba Moose take home monthly league awards

Two members of the Manitoba Moose have been honoured by the AHL after helping their team post a 12-2 record in November.

Jack Roslovic registered a league-best 19 points in those 14 games, earning him the AHL’s player of the month award. The forward had six multi-point performances during November, including a four-point showing in Manitoba’s 6-4 win over the Chicago Wolves on Nov. 17. Roslovic currently sits second in league scoring with 12 goals and 14 assists in 23 games.

Michael Hutchinson was named the AHL’s top goalie for the month of November after allowing just eight goals to go undefeated in six starts. The 27-year-old also logged a 1.33 goals-against average and 0.965 save percentage during the past 30 days.

The Moose have won eight straight games and lead the league with 34 points. They continue their four-game homestand against the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday.