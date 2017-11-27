Winnipeg Jets bring up Eric Comrie to replace injured Steve Mason

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets have called up goalie Eric Comrie from the Manitoba Moose ahead of Monday’s game against the Minnesota Wild.

Comrie has an 8-4-1 record with a shutout, 2.30 goals-against average and .927 save percentage in 13 AHL games this season. He’s played one NHL game in his five-season professional career. Comrie made 35 saves against the Columbus Blue Jackets last April, finishing with a 4.05 goals-against average and 0.897 save percentage to earn the victory.

The 22-year-old was brought up to replace Steve Mason who was moved to the Jets’ injured reserve. Mason did not return for the second period of Saturday’s loss to the San Jose Sharks after suffering an upper-body injury.

To fill Comrie’s void, Jamie Phillips has been reassigned to the Moose from the ECHL’s Jacksonville Icemen.