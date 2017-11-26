Jets shutout in Shark Tank.

The Winnipeg Jets failed to complete a sweep of their California swing with a 4-0 loss in San Jose. Logan Couture scored a pair of goals for the Sharks who ended a three game home losing streak.

San Jose net minder Martin Jones made 38 saves to become the first opposition goalie to shutout the Jets this season.

Jets goalie Steve Mason started the game, but left after the first period with an undisclosed upper body injury.

Winnipeg (14-6-3) plays host to Minnesota on Monday Night at 7 p.m.