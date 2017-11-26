Winnipeg Jets
November 26, 2017 2:42 pm

Winnipeg Jets fan raising money for charity after Ben Chiarot fined

By Writer / Producer  Global News

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Ben Chiarot tangles with Anaheim Ducks right wing Corey Perry during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo) ORG XMIT: ANA106

Associated Press
A Winnipeg Jets fan is raising funds for charity after a player was fined for a hit.

Jets defenceman Ben Chiarot was fined almost $3,800 by the NHL for butt-ending Anaheim Ducks forward Corey Perry during Friday’s game.

Perry needed stiches after the Jets player brought his stick up into Perry’s jaw as the two battled for a puck in front of Winnipeg’s net during the Jets’ 4-1 victory.

Jets fan, Kyle Klatt, started a Go Fund Me page on Saturday to raise the amount of the fine and donate it to the Christmas Cheer Board in Chairot’s name.

As of Sunday afternoon, more than $2,500 has been raised by 115 people.

