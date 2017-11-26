Winnipeg Jets fan raising money for charity after Ben Chiarot fined
A Winnipeg Jets fan is raising funds for charity after a player was fined for a hit.
Jets defenceman Ben Chiarot was fined almost $3,800 by the NHL for butt-ending Anaheim Ducks forward Corey Perry during Friday’s game.
Perry needed stiches after the Jets player brought his stick up into Perry’s jaw as the two battled for a puck in front of Winnipeg’s net during the Jets’ 4-1 victory.
Jets fan, Kyle Klatt, started a Go Fund Me page on Saturday to raise the amount of the fine and donate it to the Christmas Cheer Board in Chairot’s name.
As of Sunday afternoon, more than $2,500 has been raised by 115 people.
