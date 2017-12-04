Manitoba Moose Nic Petan named AHL Player of the Week

An eight point week has earned Manitoba Moose forward Nic Petan the AHL Player of the Week award.

The performance helped the Moose go undefeated in three games to extend their win streak to nine straight. The team has now won 14 of its last 15 games and sits tied for first in the league with 36 points.

Petan put up three assists to match a single-game career high in Manitoba’s 7-1 win versus the Cleveland Monsters on Thursday. He finished the week with another three-point showing against the Monsters on Saturday. Petan also scored the game-winning goal plus an assist in an 8-1 victory in Rockford over the IceHogs.

Petan is the fourth member of the Moose to be honoured by the AHL this season.