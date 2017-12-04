Winnipeg Jets’ Blake Wheeler chosen as NHL’s top player of the week

Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler has been named the NHL‘s First Star of the Week after scoring two goals and eight assists in four games.

The forward had a trio of three-point performances during the past seven days including a four-point showing in Winnipeg’s 5-0 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 3. The Jets finished the week with a 3-0-1 record to move into a tie for the most amount of points in the NHL.

RELATED: Winnipeg Jets to make NHL playoffs predicts university math instructor

Wheeler currently leads the league with 28 assists. He also has seven goals in 27 games this season.

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price and Dallas Stars forward Radek Faska round out the NHL’s Three Stars of the Week.