Winnipeg Jets move into tie for first in NHL with win over Golden Knights

WINNIPEG – Three members of the Winnipeg Jets put up three points each to help their team beat the Vegas Golden Knights 7-4 at Bell MTS Place on Friday.

The win coupled with a St. Louis Blues loss to the Los Angeles Kings places the Jets in a tie for the most amount of points in the NHL. Vegas has now been dealt a defeat in its last three games.

The Golden Knights held a 2-1 edge following the first twenty minutes of play thanks to goals from Cody Eakin and William Karlsson. Eakin batted a rebound from fellow Winnipegger Brendan Leipsic past Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck 12:51 into the game. Karlsson scored less than four minutes later by re-directing a Nate Schmidt shot.

Winnipeg’s only goal of the first period was scored by Tyler Myers in the opening five minutes. Myers beat Maxime Lagace with a point shot through traffic for his fourth of the season, the most among all Jets defencemen.

Vegas appeared to add to their lead in the second with a Colin Miller power-play goal but it was erased by a successful offside challenge from the Jets. It allowed Matt Hendricks to later tie the game 2-2 with his third goal of the season.

The Jets flew out of the gate to start the third period, jumping ahead with two goals in a span of 2:48. Patrik Laine set up Kyle Connor for a one-timer on a man advantage to make it 3-2 for Winnipeg. Laine then snapped a quick wrist shot past Lagace to snap a four-game scoreless drought.

Nikolaj Ehlers put the Jets in front by three by tucking in a wrap-around mid-third. The Golden Knights though replied within 19 seconds thanks to an Erik Haula goal.

Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele and Golden Knights defenceman Colin Miller traded goals late in the game before Connor scored an empty net goal for his second of the night.

Laine and Scheifele both finished the game with a goal and two assists. Jets captain Blake Wheeler logged three assists against Vegas.

Wheeler and Connor left the game during the final minute of the opening period after they each blocked a shot but returned following the first intermission. Hendricks was also forced out briefly when a skate caught his face during the second period.

Winnipeg wraps up its two-game homestand Sunday night by hosting the Ottawa Senators.