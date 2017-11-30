‘I have lived the NHL dream’: Vancouver Canucks’ Derek Dorsett set to retire

It appears the career of Vancouver Canucks forward Derek Dorsett is over.

The team announced Thursday morning that Dorsett will not return to the active roster due to health reasons and risks.

A year ago he underwent neck surgery, progressed through successful treatment and rehabilitation, and returned to playing.

However, the team says symptoms of neck and back stiffness returned recently, and after thorough evaluation, it is now recommending Dorsett seriously consider not playing again.

In a statement, Dorsett said he is devastated by the news.

“It will take a long time for this to truly sink in. As hard as it was to hear, the diagnosis is definitive. There is no grey area, and it gives me clarity to move forward. I have a healthy young family and a long life of opportunities ahead of me.”

“What I can say for certain right now is that I left it all out on the ice. I gave my heart and soul to the teams I played for and never backed down from a challenge, including this one,” continued Dorsett. “I am proud of the way I played. It made me successful and a good teammate. Most of all I am truly honoured and grateful to have lived the NHL dream.”

Dorsett played 515 games in the NHL through 10 seasons with Columbus, the New York Rangers, and the Canucks.