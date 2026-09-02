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Sports

Toronto Argonauts release Canadian kicker Lidster

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted September 2, 2026 2:03 pm
1 min read
Toronto Argonauts kicker Lirim Hajrullahu (70) is hoisted by teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Edmonton Elks during second half CFL football action in Toronto Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker. View image in full screen
Toronto Argonauts kicker Lirim Hajrullahu (70) is hoisted by teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Edmonton Elks during second half CFL football action in Toronto Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker.
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TORONTO – It appears veteran Canadian Lirim Hajrullahu is ready to resume kicking duties with the Toronto Argonauts.

Toronto released Canadian rookie Brady Lidster on Wednesday. Lidster, 21, of St. Thomas, Ont., had been handling kicking duties for the Argos since their 24-23 home loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on July 18.

Hajrullahu was unsuccessful on a game-ending 31-yard field goal try in that contest. He also missed a convert earlier.

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Hajrullahu missed Toronto’s 26-12 road win over the B.C. Lions the following week but his absence was listed as, “not injury-related” by the team.

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He later appeared on Toronto’s injury report with a hamstring ailment.

Lidster made 15-of-21 field goals (71.4 per cent) he attempted over five games with Toronto and eight-of-12 converts. He was the only kicker listed on both Toronto’s active roster and its practice roster.

Hajrullahu, 36, has made 12-of-18 field goals this season (66.7 per cent) and 18-of-20 convert attempts.

The expectation is Hajrullahu — a two-time Grey Cup champion with the Argos (2017, ’24) — will play Monday when Toronto visits the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the annual Labour Day clash at Hamilton Stadium.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2026.

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