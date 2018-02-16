Sentencing hearing for former Surrey temple leader who pleaded guilty to manslaughter

It was a fatal domestic violence case that shook Metro Vancouver’s Sikh community. Now, four years after he beat his wife so severely that she died in hospital when her life support was switched off, Baldev Singh Kalsi is facing his sentencing hearing.

Kalsi pleaded guilty to manslaughter last November. His wife Narinder Kalsi, was brutally assaulted in her Surrey home in July 2014. She was transported to hospital, but died a week later after being taken off life support.



Story continues below Amongst the aggravating factors the C mentions is that Kalsi did not seek immediate medical attention, and that Narinder was entitled to feel safe in her home. — Jeremy Lye (@JJLye980) February 16, 2018

While agreeing on an 11-year sentence, Crown and defence were unable to agree on Friday whether Kalsi should get 16 months or 21 months credit for time served.

The defence asked for the lighter sentence because Kalsi was beaten while he was in pretrial custody. They argued that he suffered internal bleeding in his brain and that it should be taken into consideration.

The Kalsi’s marriage was described as “violent.” Court heard that on the day of the incident, Kalsi beat his wife with his fists, stomped on her and beat her with an iron.

Crown also argued the fact that Kalsi didn’t call paramedics right away, and instead drove to tell a friend his “wife is no more,” was an aggravating factor.

