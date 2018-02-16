Tojo’s 30 year Anniversary Roll and tuna sashimi salad

Global BC recipes
In advance of his appearance at the Wellness Fair, Tojo shows us how to make grilled portobello sugomori and tuna sashimi salad.

Here are the recipes for Tojo’s 30 year Anniversary Roll, his tuna sashimi salad and grilled portobello sugomori.

Grilled portobello sugomori

(serves 2)

Ingredients:

 

2 portobello mushrooms

150 g ground chicken

1/2 small onion, chopped

1 carrot, peeled and diced coarsely

1/2 egg, beaten

½ tsp cornstarch

¼ tsp soy sauce

¼ tsp sake

Vegetable oil

Flour

Salt, pepper

Garnish:

 

Micro greens

Kale sprouts

Cherry tomatoes

5ml Vinegar

5 ml Soy sauce

1.25 ml honey

1.25 ml sesame oil

Pepper

 

Directions:

  1. Wash, peel and prepare vegetables
  2. Remove mushroom stems and chop. Remove gills and sauté in 1 tsp vegetable oil with stems, onions and carrots on medium heat for 5 min.  Season with salt and pepper. Take off heat and cool.
  3. Prepare Portobello caps- cut hatches lightly across tops of mushrooms. Lightly coat insides with flour
  4. When cooled, mix sautéed vegetables with ground chicken, cornstarch, egg, soy sauce and sake. Season lightly with salt.
  5. Spoon mixture and stuff in mushroom caps.
  6. Turn stove to high, add 1 tsp oil in pan, then lower to med when pan gets hot.
  7. Grill mushrooms (stuffing side down) for 2-3 minutes.
  8. Flip over and brown on other side for 2-3 min
  9. Cook mushrooms in preheated oven, at 300 degrees for 10 min, stuffing side up
  10. Prepare garnish – mix together vinegar, soy sauce, honey, sesame oil and pepper. Toss greens, tomatoes together with sauce. Garnish on top of mushrooms

 

Tuna sashimi salad

(serves 4)

 

Ingredients:

 

1 lb sashimi grade tuna, sliced into 1” cubes

1 avocado, cubed

½ English cucumber, cubed

½ red pepper, cut into 1/2” cubes

½ jalapeno pepper, cut lengthwise and sliced thinly

2 green onions, sliced thinly

2 tbsp ponzu sauce

½ tsp sesame seeds

¼ tsp sesame oil

 

Directions:

 

  • Wash, cut and prepare vegetables
  • Toss tuna, vegetables, ponzu sauce and sesame seeds together lightly
  • Serve and enjoy immediately with white Japanese rice.

Tojo’s 30 year Anniversary Roll

(serves 2)

 

Ingredients:

Sushi quinoa:

 

1 cup quinoa

1 cup water

1/8  cup rice vinegar

1 tbsp sugar

1 tsp salt

 

Sauce:

 

1 tbsp mayonnaise

½ tbsp. ketchup

1 tsp chilli sauce (ex. Sambal Oelek)

 

Roll:

 

Baby corn tempura

Smoked salmon stick tempura

Bell pepper tempura

Asparagus , blanched, ends trimmed

Cucumber, cut lengthwise, 5” strips

Vegetable sheet or nori

 

Directions:

 

  • Prepare sushi quinoa: Bring quinoa and water to a boil, turn to a simmer and cook for 15 min. Let sit 10 min and fluff with a fork.  Combine with rice vinegar, sugar and salt.  Set aside and let cool.
  • Lay vegetable sheet or nori onto sushi rolling mat vertically. Generously line sheet with quinoa, leaving a 1” space at the top.
  • Lay baby corn, smoked salmon stick, bell pepper, asparagus and cucumber crosswise on top of quinoa, spread sauce, and roll.
  • Slice into 1” pieces and serve.
Global BC recipes
Grilled portobello sugomori
Recipes
Tojo recipes
Tuna sashimi salad

