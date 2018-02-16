Tojo’s 30 year Anniversary Roll and tuna sashimi salad
Here are the recipes for Tojo’s 30 year Anniversary Roll, his tuna sashimi salad and grilled portobello sugomori.
Grilled portobello sugomori
(serves 2)
Ingredients:
2 portobello mushrooms
150 g ground chicken
1/2 small onion, chopped
1 carrot, peeled and diced coarsely
1/2 egg, beaten
½ tsp cornstarch
¼ tsp soy sauce
¼ tsp sake
Vegetable oil
Flour
Salt, pepper
Garnish:
Micro greens
Kale sprouts
Cherry tomatoes
5ml Vinegar
5 ml Soy sauce
1.25 ml honey
1.25 ml sesame oil
Pepper
Directions:
- Wash, peel and prepare vegetables
- Remove mushroom stems and chop. Remove gills and sauté in 1 tsp vegetable oil with stems, onions and carrots on medium heat for 5 min. Season with salt and pepper. Take off heat and cool.
- Prepare Portobello caps- cut hatches lightly across tops of mushrooms. Lightly coat insides with flour
- When cooled, mix sautéed vegetables with ground chicken, cornstarch, egg, soy sauce and sake. Season lightly with salt.
- Spoon mixture and stuff in mushroom caps.
- Turn stove to high, add 1 tsp oil in pan, then lower to med when pan gets hot.
- Grill mushrooms (stuffing side down) for 2-3 minutes.
- Flip over and brown on other side for 2-3 min
- Cook mushrooms in preheated oven, at 300 degrees for 10 min, stuffing side up
- Prepare garnish – mix together vinegar, soy sauce, honey, sesame oil and pepper. Toss greens, tomatoes together with sauce. Garnish on top of mushrooms
Tuna sashimi salad
(serves 4)
Ingredients:
1 lb sashimi grade tuna, sliced into 1” cubes
1 avocado, cubed
½ English cucumber, cubed
½ red pepper, cut into 1/2” cubes
½ jalapeno pepper, cut lengthwise and sliced thinly
2 green onions, sliced thinly
2 tbsp ponzu sauce
½ tsp sesame seeds
¼ tsp sesame oil
Directions:
- Wash, cut and prepare vegetables
- Toss tuna, vegetables, ponzu sauce and sesame seeds together lightly
- Serve and enjoy immediately with white Japanese rice.
Tojo’s 30 year Anniversary Roll
(serves 2)
Ingredients:
Sushi quinoa:
1 cup quinoa
1 cup water
1/8 cup rice vinegar
1 tbsp sugar
1 tsp salt
Sauce:
1 tbsp mayonnaise
½ tbsp. ketchup
1 tsp chilli sauce (ex. Sambal Oelek)
Roll:
Baby corn tempura
Smoked salmon stick tempura
Bell pepper tempura
Asparagus , blanched, ends trimmed
Cucumber, cut lengthwise, 5” strips
Vegetable sheet or nori
Directions:
- Prepare sushi quinoa: Bring quinoa and water to a boil, turn to a simmer and cook for 15 min. Let sit 10 min and fluff with a fork. Combine with rice vinegar, sugar and salt. Set aside and let cool.
- Lay vegetable sheet or nori onto sushi rolling mat vertically. Generously line sheet with quinoa, leaving a 1” space at the top.
- Lay baby corn, smoked salmon stick, bell pepper, asparagus and cucumber crosswise on top of quinoa, spread sauce, and roll.
- Slice into 1” pieces and serve.
