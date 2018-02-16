Leo Cahill, former Toronto Argonauts coach, dead at 89

Leo Cahill, the colourful former head coach/GM of the Toronto Argonauts, died Friday. He was 89.

A source confirmed Cahill passed away in hospital in Atlanta.

Cahill, a native of Utica, Ill., attended the University of Illinois on a football scholarship and even appeared in the 1947 Rose Bowl game.

He began his pro coaching career in the 1960s as an assistant with the Montreal Alouettes before heading to Toronto to join the Toronto Rifles of the Continental Football League.

He joined the Argos as head coach in 1967 and with the likes of Joe Theismann at quarterback, Jim Stillwagon on the defensive line and Leon McQuay at running back, Toronto reached the ’71 Grey Cup.

But a late McQuay fumble on a wet day at Empire Stadium allowed the Calgary Stampeders to hang on for a 14-11 win.

Unfortunately for Cahill, he was fired the following season.

In 1987, Toronto made its second Grey Cup appearance under Cahill, who was then the club’s general manager. This time, the Edmonton Eskimos prevailed 38-36 at B.C. Place Stadium.

Cahill earned the nickname Leo The Lip for his often colourful demeanour.

But for all his bravado, Cahill was also one of the best recruiters in CFL history, bringing the likes of Theismann, Stillwagon, McQuay, Canadian defensive lineman Jim Corrigal and receiver Mel Profit to the Argos.

Since ’04, he served as the Argos’ goodwill ambassador.