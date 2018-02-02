Veteran quarterback Ricky Ray to return to Toronto Argonauts in 2018: source

Ricky Ray is returning to the Toronto Argonauts.

A source told The Canadian Press that Ray will officially announce his return Friday afternoon.

Ray, 38, led Toronto to a Grey Cup title last year, the club’s first under head coach Marc Trestman.

After Toronto’s 27-24 win over the Calgary Stampeders in November, Ray said he was going to take some time to decide his football future.

In December, Toronto acquired quarterback James Franklin from the Edmonton Eskimos and signed the 26-year-old to a two-year deal.

Ray’s return gives Toronto a potentially potent 1-2 punch under centre.

Ray enjoyed a resurgence under Trestman last season.

After being limited to just 12 games over two injury-plagued campaigns, Ray made 17 starts and registered his first 5,000-yard passing season since ’08 in leading the Argos (9-9) atop the East Division after finishing last in ’16 with a 5-13 mark.

Ray went through a similar process following the 2016 season before deciding to continue playing.

The day Trestman was hired, he named Ray his starter and Ray responded by leading Toronto back to the CFL playoffs and being named the East Division’s outstanding player.