5 Montreal stories you must read this week: February 16

From a community coming together to help On Rock to students trying their hand at sports journalism, here are the top stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

Helping hand

“We saw on the Global [News] report and we saw it on Facebook, that they needed deliveries, so it kind of made sense to jump in and help with that,”

Following a difficult start to the New Year, the West Island community has come together to help get On Rock back on its feet.

Speaking out

“We’ve been told multiple times that she would be provided speech therapy.”

A Montreal father is outraged after his daughter with autism has once again been kicked off the waiting list for subsidized speech therapy.

Sportscasters in the making

“They basically created a studio for themselves with the green screen and it comes out looking like a sports studio.”

Students-turned-journalists at Margaret Manson Elementary School in Kirkland are hosting their very own newscasts for the 2018 Olympic Games.

The other side

“It was shocking, it was devastating and it threw me for a loop.”

After undergoing chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer, Dr. Philip Gordon says he’s experienced life as both a doctor and patient.

Right on red

“If it’s safe, if it’s not scaring anybody and if it’s not cutting the road off anyone, then the cyclist can go on without having to stop.”

Some proposed changes to the road safety code are making waves.

