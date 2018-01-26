5 Montreal stories you must read this week: January 26

From a toddler that can only each peaches to an arrest that left a woman with a broken arm, here are the five biggest stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

Ice, ice, baby

“We didn’t have time to plow the sidewalks carefully.”

A wintry mix of snow and freezing rain prompted school closures across a wide swath of Quebec.

READ THE STORY: Snow, freezing rain result in school closures, driving woes in Quebec

Under arrest

“The judge deemed the arrest illegal.”

Majiza Philip is asking the Quebec police ethics commissioner to reopen her case after contradictory police testimony about an arrest that left her with a broken arm.

READ THE STORY: Montrealer who broke arm during arrest wants complaint against police reopened

Helping Micah

“Since day one in the hospital, he had very bad food reactions — even through my milk.”

Two-year-old Micah suffers from such severe food allergies that mean he can only eat peaches.

READ THE STORY: Montreal toddler can only eat peaches, family desperate for help

Unlicenced

“This guy needs to stop and I don’t understand how the government’s not stopping him.”

More unhappy customers have come forward about a West Island roofing company operating without a licence.

READ THE STORY: Flood of customer complaints over unlicensed West Island roofing company

Daily daycare

“We tend to forget that the services are provided for the benefit of the child.”

The Parti Québécois is promising a return to a single daily rate for daycare if they’re elected in the 2018 provincial elections.

READ THE STORY: PQ proposes $8/day childcare

