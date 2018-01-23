Weather
Snow and freezing rain result in school closures and driving woes in Quebec

Dan Spector. By Photojournalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Overnight freezing rain blanketed the city slowing Montrealers along their Tuesday morning commute. Global's Dan Spector reports.

MONTREAL – A wintry mix of snow and freezing rain prompted school closures across a wide swath of Quebec today, leaving thousands of students with an unexpected day off.

All four school boards on the island of Montreal announced they were closed because of the weather, as did others in the surrounding area and elsewhere in the province.

READ MORE: Icy conditions lead to several Montreal-area school closures

Freezing rain began late Monday in southwestern and central Quebec, leaving roads and sidewalks a slippery and slushy mess.

Numerous flights have also been cancelled or delayed at Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport.

Environment Canada has also issued a winter storm warning for the Quebec City area and eastern Quebec, including the Gaspe and Charlevoix regions where between 25 and 40 centimetres of snow is expected.

A freezing rain warning is also in effect for eastern Ontario and in Ottawa.

School buses were cancelled but schools themselves remain open.

— with files from The Canadian Press

