Icy conditions lead to several Montreal area school closures

Due to the icy conditions several school boards and institutions have announced closures Tuesday morning.

Below is a list of closures for January 23, 2018, we will continue to update this list throughout the morning:

The English Montreal School Board announced closures to all schools, centres and its administrative head office will be closed via its official twitter page.

The Lester B. Pearson School Board announced via its website that all schools, adult and vocational centres, and daycares will be closed for the day.

New Frontiers School Board announced the closure of all schools, centres, daycares and offices via their official website.

Riverside School Board announced the closure of all of its schools via its Twitter Page.

The Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier School Board announced all schools, head office and eduction centres are closed via their Facebook page.

The Commission Scolaire de Montréal announced the closure of all its facilities for students and personnel via their website.

The Commission scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys announced closures to all of its schools and administrative offices on their website.

The Eastern Townships School Board have closed all schools and centres today as mentioned on their website.

Selwyn House School announced its closure through its website.

Miss Edgar’s & Miss Cramp’s School announced it will be closed via its official Twitter page.

Sacred Heart School announced its closure via its Twitter page.

St. George’s School of Montreal announced via their webpage that the school is closed today due to inclement weather.

The Hebrew Academy is closed for the day.

CPE-HEC Montreal daycare centres are closed for the day.

Lower Canada College announced via its Twitter page that it will be closed.

Summit School announced its closure via its website.

CEGEP Vanier College announced that it will be closed on their website.

CEGEP John Abbott College is open, please check their website for class cancellations.

CEGEP Dawson College announced via its website that all classes and evening classes are cancelled.

— This list will be updated throughout the morning.