Weather
January 18, 2018 11:22 am

Fluctuating temperatures claim Montreal’s natural Beaver Lake ice rink for good

By The Canadian Press

January 29, 2007 -- Lee Perenack skates on Grenadier Pond in High Park in Toronto, Ont. Jan. 29/2007. January 29, 2007 Photo by Kevin Van Paassen

Kevin Van Paassen/The Canadian Press
Skating on Beaver Lake, a popular Montreal winter pastime for decades, is now a thing of the past.

The city’s decision to shutter the natural ice rink has to do with constantly shifting winter temperatures that make it impossible to keep the surface safe.

READ MORE: Montreal to chop 4,000 ash trees on Mount Royal sickened by emerald ash borer

City vehicles that were used to maintain the ice have fallen through it in recent years.

In 2012, the city started making the artificial basin deeper to about two metres — a process that has made it even harder to make a proper rink.

READ MORE: Montreal wants Mount Royal designated a UNESCO heritage site

A smaller refrigerated ice rink near the chalet on Mount Royal remains open and city officials say they are hoping to find a new site for a natural rink in the area for next winter.

