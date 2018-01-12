5 Montreal stories you must read this week: January 12

From residents left with empty oil tanks in the middle of winter to an elderly Polish man who says a doctor made fun of him for being an immigrant, here are the biggest stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

“So many people have reached out to tell me, ‘Thank you for writing this.’”

Julie McIsaac says she isn’t buying Mike Spry’s blog about abuse in Concordia University‘s creative writing program.

“It was just a desire to do the same thing in the winter because everyone is inside.”

Several families in Montreal’s Verdun borough aren’t letting the cold weather ruin their winter fun.

“He started joking about my name, zbig… zbig… I was finding this not so funny.”

An elderly Polish immigrant is sounding the alarm after a language dispute at the CHUM superhospital.

“Unbelievable in this day in age that we pay what we do for oil and we have a community that has empty oil tanks.”

Ultramar has responded to some West Island residents who told Global News they were left without heating over the weekend.

“When you have hopes, and those hopes are crushed, it’s even worse.”

Mayors and constituents of suburban municipalities were caught by surprise when they learned their contributions will be going up.

