5 Montreal stories you must read this week: December 15

It was a snowy start to the week, but one family is saying “let the storm rage on” as thousands flock to their Frozen-themed home in Montreal’s Cartierville borough.

Watch out!

“A tow truck is now on the scene to free the vehicles, but it’s a complex operation.”

Buses and cars are slipping and sliding down steep hills in Montreal as the city is hit with its first major snowfall of the season.

Christmas spirit

“It’s the spirit of Christmas that the kids have, and when you see that in the kids, you get it.”

Montrealers are doing what they can to bring some joy to families who lost everything in the Quebec spring floods.

The talk

“I’m convinced the great majority of Quebecers want this.”

All students in Quebec primary and secondary schools will be taught sexual education starting next September.

Found in Montreal

“We miss him so much. He’s a big part of our lives. And the kids, all they want for Christmas is to get him back.”

The owner of a three-year-old Husky named Ruger, who went missing from his British Columbia home four months ago, could be in the Montreal area.

Do you wanna build a snowman?

“Everyone that comes and says thank you and all the smiles it puts on people’s faces.”

A home in Cartierville is attracting a lot of attention with people visiting across Quebec to see its Frozen-themed Christmas light display.

