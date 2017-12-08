5 Montreal stories you must read this week: December 8

From bad Santa to a two-letter English word making waves at the National Assembly, here are the top five stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

Bad Santa

“My daughter turns to me and goes ‘Wow, Santa’s grumpy!’ Then she realized ‘Oh my god, is he mad at me? Am I getting gifts this year?'”

Meeting Santa is supposed to be a holiday highlight for kids and their parents, but for Melanie Cyr and her daughter, it was the opposite.

READ THE STORY: Bad Santa fired by Montreal shopping mall after complaints

Government mistake

“I was speechless, I asked her ‘can you repeat what you just said, did you say Joshua was accepted?’ she said ‘ya there was a mistake’.”

A West Island family who turned to Global News after being denied Quebec’s supplement for children with exceptional needs has been told by a government official that they were turned down by mistake.

READ THE STORY: Retraite Quebec admits mistake and awards exceptional needs supplement to West Island family

Hook, line and sinker

“I set the oldest trap in the book.”

Parti Québécois leader, Jean-François Lisée made the comment at a press conference Thursday afternoon, referring to the recently passed “bonjour, hi” motion. He said he was testing the Liberals’ language policy.

READ THE STORY: PQ leader ‘set trap’ with ‘bonjour-hi,’ Couillard speaks English in QP

Politics and sexual misconduct

“You shut your mouth because you want to work until the end of your days.”

Powerful women who rise to the top level of Quebec provincial politics are not spared from sexual misconduct and harassment.

READ THE STORY: Quebec’s female politicians say sexual misconduct in legislature not uncommon

Would you donate your brain?

“I want to give back to the game that has given so much to me.”

Kyries Hebert, a linebacker for the Montreal Alouettes says he’s donating his brain to The Concussion Legacy Foundation Canada for chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) research.

READ THE STORY: Alouettes’ linebacker Kyries Hebert pledges brain to CTE research