Epic ‘Frozen’-themed decorations draw thousands to Ahuntsic-Cartierville neighbourhood

It all started 12 years ago with a pack of lights from the pharmacy.

Now, Sammi Hajjar’s Christmas display features a whopping 100,000 lights and endless Christmas magic at his Ahuntsic-Cartierville home.

The 24-year-old worked on the installation for 300 hours and spent $50,000 to bring his vision to life: a Frozen-themed castle complete with 30 inflatable Olafs.

Hajjar says he does it all to bring a little Christmas cheer to his neighbourhood.

“Everyone that comes and says thank you and all the smiles it puts on people’s faces,” Hajjar said.

Every year, he adds more lights and this year he has music synched up to the display.

His passion is drawing visitors from across Quebec.

Christina Mokouch and her children took a two-and-a-half hour flight from Northern Quebec just to see the display in person.

“It’s the first time I see a lot of lights like that,” Mokouch told Global News.

During weekends, Hajjar says it’s hard to keep up, with up to a thousand visitors.

The over-the-top decorations can even create some traffic in the area.

This year, Hajjar is putting an extra effort in the hopes of landing a spot at an international Christmas lights competition.

“They sent me an email that they really found it nice and that I actually have a chance,” Hajjar says.

“I’m gonna have to step it up a lot,” Hajjar said with a smile, confessing he already has big plans for next year.