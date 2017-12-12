Buses, cars sliding down slippery hills as Montreal hit with first major snowfall

Buses and cars are slipping and sliding down steep hills in Montreal as the city is hit with its first major snowfall of the season.

READ MORE: Montreal hit with first major snowfall of the season

On Côte-des-Neiges Road, between Sherbrooke Street and Docteur-Penfield Avenue, an STM bus crashed into a pole.

The STM confirmed to Global News that there are no reported injuries.

“A tow truck is now on the scene to free the vehicles, but it’s a complex operation,” it said in a tweet.

Well that’s no good. @stminfo accordion bus wrapped around a pole on Cote des Neiges between Sherbrooke and Dr Penfield. Avoid the area and be careful on the roads. pic.twitter.com/EVcdU5Qp3a — Dan Spector (@danspector) December 12, 2017

According to Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant, city workers are heading to several intersections, including Côte-des-Neiges Road, Cedar Avenue and Docteur-Penfield Avenue, to salt the streets.

READ MORE: Quebec’s winter tire deadline looms

He’s advising people to avoid these areas.

Yikes! Buses are slipping and sliding in this #winter weather. A post shared by Global Montreal (@global_montreal) on Dec 12, 2017 at 9:44am PST

City spokesperson Philippe Sabourin told Global News more than a 1,000 trucks have been deployed to clear the streets of snow and to add salt and sand.

READ MORE: Winter driving: tips for tackling snowy, icy roads

“They will need maybe four hours to clear the sidewalks on the main streets,” he said.

“For the little streets, we will take maybe eight hours to clean the sidewalks. They will keep working until the end of the precipitation.”

WATCH: Some of our favourite snow stories from winters past

The city is expected to see between 15 and 23 centimetres of snow by Wednesday evening.

READ MORE: Montreal expected to be hit with upwards of 15 cm of snow on Tuesday

Snow-clearing operations will focus on areas around schools, hospitals and Metro stations before moving on to smaller streets.

READ MORE: Montreal cancelling snow-removal contract

Once snow-removal operations begin, Sabourin expects it will take approximately 36 hours for the snow to be cleared from the city’s main streets.

rachel.lau@globalnews.ca

Follow @rachel_lau